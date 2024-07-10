Signal problem causing ‘severe delays' on Metro North in Conn.

A signal problem is causing delays on Metro North in Connecticut on Wednesday morning.

Officials said the signal problem is near Stamford and has been repaired at the station.

The problem affected multiple lines including New Haven, Danbury Branch and Waterbury Branch.

New Haven Line, New Canaan Branch, Danbury Branch, and Waterbury Branch customers should expect severe delays this morning because of signal issues near Stamford. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) July 10, 2024

Service has since resumed, but customers still may see delays of up to an hour.

Earlier in the morning, some trains were replaced with buses.