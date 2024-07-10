Metro-North

Signal problem causing ‘severe delays' on Metro North in Conn.

A signal problem is causing delays on Metro North in Connecticut on Wednesday morning.

Officials said the signal problem is near Stamford and has been repaired at the station.

The problem affected multiple lines including New Haven, Danbury Branch and Waterbury Branch.

Service has since resumed, but customers still may see delays of up to an hour.

Earlier in the morning, some trains were replaced with buses.

