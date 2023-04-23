vernon

Significant Injuries Reported in Vernon Crash Involving Bus

NBC Connecticut

Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding a two-vehicle crash that happened Sunday in Vernon.

Police say the crash, which occurred during the afternoon hours, involved a bus and an unspecified vehicle.

At least one person has suffered significant injuries. Police haven't said whether anyone was on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The collision has prompted police to shut down the Exit 67 off ramp from I-84. Reservoir Road in Vernon is also closed between the Exit 67 off ramp and Mile Hill Road.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police anticipate Reservoir Road to be closed for an extended period of time and drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

This article tagged under:

vernonBus Crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us