SILVER ALERT: 10-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing From Hamden

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 10-year-old boy who is missing from Hamden.
Troopers said Brandon Pervis has been missing since Saturday and was last seen wearing yellow Crocs, a black hoodie with a white star on the front and "king" written in red with "BRAN21" on the back and a Chicago Bulls cap.
Pervis is 4-foot 10-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.