5-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From Waterbury Found, Father Still Missing

A 5-year-old girl who was missing from Waterbury has been found safe, but her father remains missing.

Troopers issued a Silver Alert for Arica McCray, who they said had been missing since Sunday.

Police said Arica's father, 51-year-old Aric McCray, was also reported missing. He has not yet been found.

According to investigators, the child's mother left them at home around 1 p.m. When she returned around 6 p.m., they were not home.

Authorities said Aric told the child's mom that they were at a park and would be home shortly, but did not return home.

On Monday morning, state police said Arica was found. Her father is still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury Police Department at (203) 574-6911.