Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 73-year-old woman who is missing from Norwalk.

Troopers said Lisabeth Brailoff has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen wearing red glasses, a white "Venice Beach, California," t-shirt and colorful print pants.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. Brailoff is 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

State police did not provide a photo of Brailoff.

Anyone with information should contact Norwalk Police at (203) 854-3000.