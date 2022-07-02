SILVER ALERT: 76-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing From Branford

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old woman who is missing from Branford.

Troopers said Nan Nelson has been missing since Friday and may be operating a gray four-door 2021 Volkswagen Jetta with a Connecticut license plate of AK04897.

Nelson has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

It's unclear what Nelson was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Branford Police Department at (203) 481-4241.