SILVER ALERT: 81-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From Ridgefield

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who is missing from Ridgefield.
Troopers said Jerome Baskin has been missing since Saturday.
Baskin is 5-foot 6-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, is bald and has blue eyes, according to state police.
He was last seen wearing a red and black checkered long-sleeved shirt and jeans and he may be driving a white 2009 GMC Canyon with a farm plate of 40246, troopers added.
Anyone with information should contact Ridgefield Police at (203) 438-6531.