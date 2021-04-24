Ridgefield

SILVER ALERT: 81-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From Ridgefield

CONNECTICUT STATE POLICE

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who is missing from Ridgefield.

Troopers said Jerome Baskin has been missing since Saturday.

Baskin is 5-foot 6-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, is bald and has blue eyes, according to state police.

He was last seen wearing a red and black checkered long-sleeved shirt and jeans and he may be driving a white 2009 GMC Canyon with a farm plate of 40246, troopers added.

Anyone with information should contact Ridgefield Police at (203) 438-6531.

