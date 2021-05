Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 86-year-old man who is missing from Waterford.

Troopers said Carl Swansen was last seen wearing khaki pants, a dark jacket and sneakers and may be driving a gray Kia K5 LX with an Arizona license plate of 75227.

Swansen has been missing since Tuesday.

He has blue eyes, white hair, is 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Waterford Police at (860) 442-9451.