Silver Alert: 88-year-old woman reported missing from Meriden

By Cailyn Blonstein

Connecticut State Police

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old woman who is missing from Meriden.

Connecticut State Police said Hazel Johnson was last seen on Tuesday. She was wearing a black jacket, a yellow jersey and black pants with gold stripes.

Johnson is 5-feet 2-inches tall and has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Meriden Police at (203) 630-6201.

