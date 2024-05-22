Silver Alert: 88-year-old woman reported missing from Meriden

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old woman who is missing from Meriden.
Connecticut State Police said Hazel Johnson was last seen on Tuesday. She was wearing a black jacket, a yellow jersey and black pants with gold stripes.
Johnson is 5-feet 2-inches tall and has grey hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should contact Meriden Police at (203) 630-6201.
