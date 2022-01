Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old woman who is missing from West Hartford.

Troopers said Francesca Jules has been missing since Tuesday and may be in possession of a large suitcase.

Jules is 5-foot 2-inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities did not provide a photo of Jules.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Hartford Police at (860) 523-5203.