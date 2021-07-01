Simsbury

Simsbury Police Investigating Multiple Reports of Shots Fired From Earlier This Week

simsbury police generic
NBC Connecticut

Simsbury police are investigating after two separate but related incidents took place earlier this week involving the firing of weapons, police said Thursday.

Police said they received several reports of gunshots in the area of 39 Westledge Road around 1:40 a.m. on Monday but were not able to find any evidence of a shooting.

Two days later, a resident on Firetown Road called in a report of gunfire the they believed happened around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, police said. The resident on Monday saw two vehicles at the end of their driveway when one person tried to enter the resident's car, according to police.

The resident then heard what they thought was a firecracker might to scare them, police said. Police said the suspect then left the area.

On Wednesday, when the resident noticed a bullet hole in the tailgate of their vehicle, they notified police, according to the department.

Police said they believe both incidents are related and said they are under investigation.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Simsbury Police Department at 860-658-3100.

