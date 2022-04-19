Sisters' Jewelry Collection Helping Families That Struggle With Infertility

For some, becoming a mom isn't always easy.

“We wanted to become moms, it was not happening,” Christina Baribault-Ortiz said.

Between engagements, anniversaries and life’s milestones, Baribault Jewelers owners Christiana and Raeann are used to celebrating the good times through jewelry, but their newest collection, The Power to B, is about facing life’s challenges with powerful words.

“My very first set of power words was one day at a time; one day at a time was all I could do," Baribault-Ortiz said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Both sisters struggled to become pregnant. They endured a six-year fertility struggle between the two of them and multiple rounds of IVF.

"You never know what to expect when you’re driving to these fertility appointments; they could have the best news in the world for you, or they can have the worst news in the world for you,” Raeann Baribault Schwartz said.

The sisters learned that words were key in keeping their faith.

"That’s the most amazing thing about these power words; there are days I need to read the word ‘strong,’ and there are days I need ‘fearless,’ and there are days I need ‘fierce,’ Baribault Schwartz said.

The women, now both mothers of multiple children, created their ‘Be Limitless’ bracelets to help families also struggling with fertility. This month, 20 % of the proceeds will go to the Hope for Fertility Foundation.

The money will help families pay for fertility treatments, adoption and surrogacy.

“Sometimes, and most of the time, a little positive trigger to reset your mind takes you to one place versus another. It’s so powerful,” Baribault-Ortiz said.

For more information on the bracelets, you can visit ThePowertoB.com.