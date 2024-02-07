six flags new england

Six Flags New England announces over 2,000 job opportunities

Six Flags New England is offering multiple opportunities for seasonal employment.

By Lia Holmes

Provided by Six Flags Great America

Six Flags New England, the largest theme park in the region, is gearing up for the upcoming season by offering over 2,000 job opportunities across various departments.

The amusement park's Rapid Hiring Program aims to streamline the hiring process, promising swift recruitment for interested candidates.

Positions range from rides and lifeguards to food and beverage, with perks including competitive wages starting at $15 an hour, free park admission and in-park discounts.

Those interested in applying can do so via the park's online job page or by attending the in-person hiring events scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants must be 16 or older.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The event will happen at the Human Resources building at 1756 Main St., Agawam, MA 01001.

Positions include:

  • Rides
  • Lifeguards
  • Food and beverage
  • Admissions
  • Entertainment
  • Retail
  • Loss Prevention
  • Park service/cleanliness
  • EMT/paramedics
  • Security

The theme park is set to reopen its gates for the season on Saturday, April 6.

This article tagged under:

six flags new england
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us