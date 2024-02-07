Six Flags New England announces over 2,000 job opportunities

Six Flags New England, the largest theme park in the region, is gearing up for the upcoming season by offering over 2,000 job opportunities across various departments.

The amusement park's Rapid Hiring Program aims to streamline the hiring process, promising swift recruitment for interested candidates.

Positions range from rides and lifeguards to food and beverage, with perks including competitive wages starting at $15 an hour, free park admission and in-park discounts.

Those interested in applying can do so via the park's online job page or by attending the in-person hiring events scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants must be 16 or older.

The event will happen at the Human Resources building at 1756 Main St., Agawam, MA 01001.

Positions include:

Rides

Lifeguards

Food and beverage

Admissions

Entertainment

Retail

Loss Prevention

Park service/cleanliness

EMT/paramedics

Security

The theme park is set to reopen its gates for the season on Saturday, April 6.