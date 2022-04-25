Six Flags New England to Host Week-Long Job Fair

In preparation for their 2022 season, Six Flags New England is hosting a week-long job fair for multiple positions in their park.

The eight-day-long job fair will be hosted inside the parks, where applicants can interview for positions on the spot, according to the park.

The park will be hiring for a handful of positions in leadership roles, entertainment, ride operations, lifeguarding and more.

The park is also offering new pay rates for 2022 for specific positions, with salaries starting at $14.25 per hour and ranging up to $16.50 an hour.

Employees will be able to benefit from possible scholarship opportunities, up to 40% off on food and merchandise in the park, exclusive employee events and free admission to any Six Flags parks for you and a friend.

In addition, Agawam High School will be on the property at the HR Office on April 30 to issue minors work permits for those under 16 seeking a job at the parks.

The job fair started Saturday and runs through May 1, with walk-in interviews available every day of the week from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.