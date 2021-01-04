Six Flags to Open Holiday Lights Spectacular Drive-Thru Event

Six Flags is offering families a winter spectacular experience - all from the comfort of their cars.

The park will open its winter drive-thru 'Holiday in the Park' experience starting Jan. 7.

The drive-thru will feature over a million lights, decorated trees, large winter structures and a synchronized light display for the whole family to see from their cars.

There will also be festive characters from a safe distance and photo opportunities for all who attend.

Winter treats can be purchased online before you come to enjoy while you're there.

The event will run nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 through Sunday, Jan. 10 and then again from Wednesday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 18.

All guests must make reservations online ahead of time, as there is a limited number of tickets and capacity restrictions. Reservations can be made here.

The lights experience will be free to all Six Flags members and season pass holders.

Tickets will be available to the general public for $9.99 per adult and $4.99 for kids 48" and under.

For more information on the drive-thru event, click here.