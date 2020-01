The ice rink at Bushnell Park in Hartford is closing early on Saturday due to the snow and the city's parking ban.

Officials said the rink at Winterfest is closing at 6 p.m. due to the city's parking ban for this Saturday's snowstorm. During a parking ban, cars parked on city streets will be ticketed and towed.

The rink is expected to reopen on Sunday for regular hours.

Before you head to the rink, you can check the schedule here.