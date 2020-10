Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden is closed due to a law enforcement investigation, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Authorities have not released details about what specifically they are investigating.

Sleeping Giant State Park, Hamden,CT is closed due to Law Enforcement Investigation https://t.co/jw4avurwgw — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) October 3, 2020

It's unclear how long the park will be closed for.