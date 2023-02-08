connecticut weather

Slick Spots on Untreated Surfaces, Mild Temps Later in Day

Sleet and freezing rain froze overnight leading to slick spots across the state this morning.

Any untreated surfaces are slick, which includes driveways and roads.

During the day, it will be partly cloudy with highs around 48.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with rain developing later in the day. Highs will be around 45.

Friday looks warm with highs near 60.

The weekend will be cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

