Small Business Saturday Encourages Shoppers to Support Local Businesses

From restaurants to boutiques, Saturday is a day to get out to your favorite stores to shop local. It's part of a nation-wide movement to support small businesses.

Small Business Saturday is a day for celebrating the independent shops in the community and your dollar goes far when you shop local because it also supports local jobs and families.

This holiday season, stock up at small stores. American Express started this initiative in 2010 as a way to support the community.

According to the Small Business Association, U.S. shoppers showed up for small businesses in a big way last year as consumer spending totaled more than $20 billion.

Shop owners in Connecticut said the support goes a long way.

"Without shopping small especially in a town like Madison, you are not going to have a thriving downtown area that everyone can enjoy so you've got to shop small to support those businesses," said Lyndsay Rinere, of The Dressing Room.

"So that's actually helping you maintain your own property value. You are helping support local jobs, and local families that own all of these businesses and then the other businesses around because we support each other," added Christine Rinere, of The Dressing Room.

More than 360,000 small businesses in Connecticut generate over 740,000 jobs.

Information on Shop Business Saturday can be found here.