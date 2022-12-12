Snow Creates Slick Driving Conditions in Parts of Conn.

As snow on Sunday built up across the state crews were working hard to keep roads safe for people traveling.

“Not too bad. The roads are a little slippery. Definitely taking it easy coming up to those stops,” said Nick Bontempo of Avon.

When the snow fires up, it’s time for @SnowMonsterCT to head out. Drivers already reporting some slippery conditions in the Farmington Valley. #NBCCT https://t.co/aPaUJ8NFpP pic.twitter.com/LbGyEURE7M — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) December 11, 2022

Some were headed to work including in Canton.

“Any kind of stuff like this I just get excited and enjoying it out here. I love stuff like this though,” said Matthew Sorgio of West Hartford.

Sorgio has good reason to embrace winter weather.

He’s a private plow driver.

We caught up with him as he was stocking up for a long shift ahead.

“Some energy drinks, Gatorade, and stuff to keep me through the night. Because we’ll probably be out here until six, seven in the morning. Doing the salting, everything to keep everyone ready for the next morning,” said Sorgio.

Making sure families could get to work and school on Monday was on the mind of many.

James Peng filled up on gas for his snowblower.

“I want to get out tomorrow morning to clean the driveway,” said Peng.

Snow in Canton was enjoyed by those doing snow angels to Avon where folks with kids and a dog in tow took in the Winter Wonderland.

“Beautiful. I love it. That’s Connecticut,” said Peng.