Snowball fights for visiting sports teams as winter storm moves in

As the snow swept in Saturday night, some kids got a jumpstart on testing out the snowball quality of all the white fluff.

At a hotel in Farmington, two sports teams had traveled in from out of state for tournaments. The snow was coming down, and needless to say the kids were beside themselves.

A group of Triple A Squirt hockey players from New York is used to enduring the cold.

“I’m basically kind of cold blooded!” Sebastian Bosco said.

So a game of knee hockey in their hotel cannot quite compare to what lies outside.

“We haven’t seen snow in a while it’s very exciting to have snow!” Joseph Zimmerman said.

The fifth graders traveled with their parents from Long Island, and in Connecticut, encountered a site for sore eyes.

“It’s going to be really fun tomorrow because there’s going to be a lot of snow on the ground and not just a few inches,” Connor Foley said.

Their Sunday plans? Visions of flying snow.

“Scream and say snowball fight!” Luke Foley said.

“We don’t know if we’re going to have a game tomorrow, and if we don’t, snowball fight all day!” Bosco said.

A middle school girls volleyball team from New Hampshire passed the evening with a lively team dinner by the warm fire.

“I think like take pictures with each other, and have like a team photo,” Jillian Taylor, a seventh grader, said about her hopes for what the snow would bring for the group.

The say they traveled south smoothly, but have some doubts about getting on the roads for their tournament Sunday.

“We might get stuck here, that’s what they told me,” Madelyn Strandson, a ninth grader, said.

“I think it’s definitely more fun for us, and a lot more hassle for our parents!” Brenna Nasr, a ninth grader, added.

Despite the warm respite of the hotel, neither team could resist the temptation to tear into that white blanket.

“It takes a little while to gather a ball. But it’s enough!” Bosco said.