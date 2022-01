The snow is still coming down and it’s piling up. By the time the snow is over, some towns across Connecticut will have gotten 10 inches of snow or more.

The snow totals will continue to go up, but here is a look at how much has fallen this morning.

Snowfall Amounts

Bozrah: 7

Bristol: 7

Colchester: 11

Columbia: 13

East Hampton: 11

Farmington: 6

Meriden: 8

Middletown: 11

Milford: 7.5

North Haven: 10.5

Norwich: 9

Pomfret: 12

Scotland: 13

