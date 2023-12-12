Some CT lawmakers aim to ban workplace non-disclosure agreements

Right now, some Connecticut lawmakers are proposing a ban on non-disclosure agreements in the workplace.

The idea is being backed by women’s rights advocates who say NDAs prevent victims of sexual harassment from speaking out.

State Senator Mae Flexer and Representative Matt Blumenthal are proposing the ban on workplace NDAs, hoping to protect people from workplace discrimination and harassment.

“Toxic workplaces and predators, rely on silence and darkness to persist,” Blumenthal said.

A powerful news conference was held Tuesday afternoon at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford. It featured two of the most notable figures in the “Me Too” movement. Their presence and stories helped amplify the proposal to ban NDAs.

Supporting the bill is Gretchen Carlson, the former FOX News anchor who sued her employer for sexual harassment. She settled for $20 million but because of a non-disclosure agreement, she's not allowed to discuss anything that happened to her during her 11 years with the company.

“My story may be public, but I am still silenced,” Carlson said.

Carlson said an NDA has silenced her and countless people, and she's now supporting bills like this to protect others from a similar situation.

“One-third of all Americans sign NDAs on the first day of work, with most people having no idea that they’re giving up their voice for anything that subsequently happens to them on the job,” Carlson said.

Julie Roginsky also sued FOX News. Like Carlson, she wants victims to be heard and is advocating for the NDA ban.

“[NDAs] create a culture that protects predators at the expense of survivors,” Roginsky said.

In 2022, language included in Senate Bill 5 would have banned NDAs. It did not pass.

Now, lawmakers are determined to revisit the issue.

“These agreements have made it, so we don’t really know the truth of what happens in far too many places,” State Senator Mae Flexer said.

Several states have already placed limitations on workplace NDAs including New Jersey, California and Washington. This bill is expected to be considered during the next legislative session, which begins Feb. 7.