Some Eversource customers had personal information stolen in larger data breach

More than 3,000 Eversource customers in Connecticut have had personal information stolen as part of a larger data breach, according to the company.

It's part of the cyber attack involving MOVEit, which has affected big companies across the globe. It's the same data breach that has affected some M&T Bank customers in Connecticut.

Eversource said the hack did not affect them directly, but did affect CLEAResult, a vendor the energy company uses to administer solar incentive, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle-grid modernization programs.

Around 1,400 customers enrolled in the soler incentive program had personal information, including Social Security Numbers stolen as part of the data breach, according to Eversource. Those customers are being notified of the breach and will be provided with identity protection and credit monitoring through CLEAResult, Eversource said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Another 1,800 or so customers enrolled in the Connecticut EV incentive program had data stolen. The data includes some customer account and energy usage information, but their Social Security Numbers were not a part of the hack, according to Eversource. Those customers will receive a notice from Eversource about the data breach.

Some Eversource customers in Massachusetts were also affected by the data breach.

"We take seriously the security of our customers’ information, and we continue to review the security controls of all contractors while taking appropriate protective security measures for Eversource systems to protect customers," an Eversource spokesperson said in a statement.