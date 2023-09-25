Some Naugatuck homes evacuated after vacant building catches fire

Crews are continuing to put out a fire at a large vacant building in Naugatuck.

Officials say the fire sparked just after 6 Monday evening in the area of 200 Water Street.

Flames were found emitting from the roof of the building when crews arrived on scene.

It's believed no one was inside at the time, as the building, which was once occupied by Lewis Engineering, has been vacant since around 2012.

The amount of smoke that carried out of the building was a concern, prompting officials to evacuate some nearby homes.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is also on scene monitoring the air quality in the area.

Some homes in the area can expect to have low water pressure at least for tonight.

Part of Water Street is closed to through traffic and the road may reopen sometime Tuesday morning.

It is unclear when residents will be given the green light to return to their homes. Fire officials did note that the daycare next door to the building will be closed Tuesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.