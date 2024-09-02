Multiple state parks are at capacity on Labor Day

Some Connecticut state parks are at full capacity this Labor Day.

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown has reached capacity and is already closed.

Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden is also closed and has been since 10:30 a.m.

Kent Falls State Park in Kent and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield are also closed.

Many folks are outside enjoying the nice weather. Keep up with the latest closures here or on our website.