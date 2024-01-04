Here is how you can donate to Somers families impacted by devastating fire

“The whole community is very devastated. They’re upset,” Barbara O’Boyle, of Somers, said.

Strength, rooted in devastation, for a Somers community reeling from tragedy.

“Anybody watching this knows and has seen that Somers comes together in a time of need,” Josh Deveau, of Somers, said.

This past Tuesday, the town was shaken after a house fire took the lives of four children.

“I have a daughter that goes to school here and she was in one of the kid’s grades and a lot of the parents I know and have seen in town are really taking it to heart,” Deveau said.

Just two days after the tragedy, the community is taking action by donating everything from furniture to clothing to money.

“The community is very supportive, and we’re really lucky to live in a community like that,” O’Boyle said.

O’Boyle said those looking to donate furniture can drop it off at the Somers Recycling Center between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the coming days, including Saturday. On Sunday, O'Boyle said she'd be there from noon to 2 p.m., accepting most types of furniture that don't have upholstery.

“If there’s furniture people can’t get here, just give me a call or message me or Barbara, send an address and we’ll be there,” Deveau said.

He said their information, and more details on the donations, can be found through the community’s "Somers Open Forum" Facebook page.

For clothing donations, people can go to Claudette’s Boutique Consignment shop down the street, which has already made a dent in filling up a trailer donated by the New England Tractor Trailer Training School.

“Let’s just keep coming together as a community. Focus on the positive, focus on what people need,” said Dechon Harris, who works at the store.

He said they will stop accepting clothing donations on Friday.

City leaders are requesting that monetary donations go directly to the Town of Somers Angel Fund to ensure the families get the help they need.

“When someone is going through their recovery process, a lot of things are up in the air. Housing is not yet stabilized, needs have not necessarily been ascertained yet, and so having the flexibility of cash that can be infused to purchase clothing or furnishings or other things is just really helpful,” Somers Human Services Department Director Matthew Cox said.