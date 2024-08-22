Suffield

Road closed in Suffield after car hits pole

Suffield Police
A vehicle hit a utility pole in Suffield and part of South Grand Street is closed.

Police said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. and the driver left the scene.

South Grand Street is closed between Mountain Road and Sheldon Street.

They are asking drivers to find alternate routes around the area until the wires can be removed and the pole is replaced. 

Repair crews are at the scene.

