A South Windsor woman has been reported missing and police are asking for help from the public to find her.

Thirty-year-old Jessica Edwards was last seen at 7 a.m. Monday and her family has reported her missing.

Police said she called out of her clinical training at Hartford Hospital on Monday, her phone is off and her vehicle was left at her residence.

Edwards is around 5-feet-3 and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on where she is asked to call 860-644-2551.