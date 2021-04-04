Southington Community Comes Together to Help 10-Year-Old Boy on Life Support

Many people in the Southington community are rallying around a 10-year-old boy battling a very serious medical condition.

The parents of Ben Marek said their son was diagnosed with a brain tumor and is currently on life support in the Intensive Care Unit at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

This weekend, Southington's HQ Garden Center helped them.

The garden center, located on Main Street, is donating $2,500 from its Easter Flower Extravaganza to the Mareks.

"It really breaks my heart, seeing young children going through what they do - especially medically. And I just cannot imagine what his parents are going through," said Sylvia Sikorska of the HQ Garden Center.

The staff wanted to give Ben's mom and dad a boost so the family can continue to focus on his health.