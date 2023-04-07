Southington Family's Easter Egg Hunt for Adults Goes Viral on TikTok

A family in Southington hosted an Easter Egg Hunt for adults and people on TikTok are loving it. It has nearly 3 million views in just a couple of days.

Rachel Girouard said they fill eggs with mini bottles of liquor and lottery scratch tickets. The grand prize was an egg with a bottle of wine.

Among the many adults who take part is her 104-year-old grandmother, Evelyn, who is clearly enjoying the event.