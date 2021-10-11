Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations Continue Today

Southwest Airlines canceled over a thousand flights over the weekend for what the airline said was due to the weather and staffing shortages and the cancellations are continuing on Monday.

Bad weather, staffing shortages and on-air traffic control issues are the reasons for the cancellations, according to the airline.

At least 1,800 flights have been canceled and that number is continuing to grow. In total, three departing flights have been canceled so far at Bradley International Airport on Monday morning.

A line has started to form at the Southwest Check-In at Bradley International Airport. More than 1800 flights have been canceled through the weekend. At least 3 departing flights have been canceled here at BDL. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/MpQPaAsCPh — Dominique Moody (@dmoodytv) October 11, 2021

Those cancellations have led to both customers and crew members not having hotel rooms.

NBC Connecticut spoke with one Southwest customer on Monday morning.

Dawn Thompson, of Windsor, said the issues with Southwest flights are affecting the birthday celebrations for some of her family members.

"Yeah, it’s frustrating because we had wanted to celebrate her birthday and my sister's birthday and so we thought we were going to get there at the same time and now he don’t get in there until tonight and has a 3 hour layover in Baltimore,” she said.

The three departure flights that are canceled on Monday morning include two Baltimore flights and one Denver flight.

If you have a flight with Southwest, you're encouraged to check your flight information to make sure it is on time.