Sow and cubs found in Simsbury home relocated to woods

By Cailyn Blonstein

A sow and cubs that were found in a Simsbury home on Tuesday were tranquilized and relocated to a new habitat in the woods.

State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials received reports of a sow and three cubs inside of a home in Simsbury.

When officers and biologists arrived, the bear and cubs were still in the home. The biologists decided to tranquilize the sow and cubs to allow for relocation.

All of the bears were conditioned and have since been released to a large suitable, wooded habitat.

