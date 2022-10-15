special olympics connecticut

Special Olympics CT and Special Olympics Slovakia Team Up to Help Ukrainian Children

Special Olympics Connecticut

Special Olympics Connecticut has teamed up with Special Olympics Slovakia to help Ukrainian children.

A student fundraiser at the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville helped make it possible for a new daycare center to open in Bratislava, Slovakia, this week.

The daycare center is for Ukrainian refugee families who have kids with intellectual disabilities.

The Special Olympics Slovakia National Director and Program Director were in Connecticut on Sunday to thank Special Olympics Connecticut for their help.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Special Olympics Connecticut

Event organizers with Special Olympics Connecticut said the Hotchkiss Swim-a-Thon to support Special Olympics is in its 28th year and has raised over $31,000 this year for the cause.

This article tagged under:

special olympics connecticutUkrainespecial olympics slovakia
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us