Special Permit Approved for Canton Cannabis Dispensary

The town of Canton has been having a debate over plans to turn a former bank in Canton into a cannabis dispensary and the Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special permit Wednesday night.

Slap Ash LLC submitted plans to open a cannabis dispensary on Route 44, at 195 Albany Turnpike, and the Canton Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan with conditions late Wednesday night.

The conditions include that the operating hours must be between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. and a private duty officer must manage traffic while additional staff monitor the parking lot.

Some neighbor had expressed concerns, there was debate over the plan and the public hearing Wednesday was a continuation of a hearing in January, according to the meeting minutes.