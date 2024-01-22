Special primary for mayor to be held in Bridgeport on Tuesday

Mayoral candidates Joe Ganim and John Gomes are vying for the voters' attention in Bridgeport once again. They are urging people to come out and vote in Tuesday's special primary for mayor.

This comes after a judge ordered a new primary after allegations of misconduct.

Ahead of the last primary in September, a video surfaced. It claims to show a City Hall employee and Ganim supporter making several drops into an absentee ballot box.

In Connecticut, it is only legal for a few select people to handle absentee ballots.

Ganim has denied any wrongdoing and won that primary. He then continued to win the General Election against Gomes who ran as an Independent candidate.

Now, ahead of this special primary, there is a new complaint that someone in the Town Clerk's Office is circulating absentee ballots.

The Secretary of the State filed a complaint and is urging people in Bridgeport to vote in person on Tuesday.

If Gomes were to win this primary on Tuesday, there would be another General Election on February 27.