Bridgeport

Special primary for mayor to be held in Bridgeport on Tuesday

By Jennifer Joas

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mayoral candidates Joe Ganim and John Gomes are vying for the voters' attention in Bridgeport once again. They are urging people to come out and vote in Tuesday's special primary for mayor.

This comes after a judge ordered a new primary after allegations of misconduct.

Ahead of the last primary in September, a video surfaced. It claims to show a City Hall employee and Ganim supporter making several drops into an absentee ballot box.

In Connecticut, it is only legal for a few select people to handle absentee ballots.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Continuing coverage

Bridgeport Nov 8, 2023

Gomes plans to move forward with a second Bridgeport mayoral primary election

Bridgeport Nov 6, 2023

State-appointed election monitor to oversee Bridgeport elections

Bridgeport Sep 27, 2023

Connecticut lawmakers OK election monitor for Bridgeport after mayor race tainted by possible fraud

Ganim has denied any wrongdoing and won that primary. He then continued to win the General Election against Gomes who ran as an Independent candidate.

Now, ahead of this special primary, there is a new complaint that someone in the Town Clerk's Office is circulating absentee ballots.

The Secretary of the State filed a complaint and is urging people in Bridgeport to vote in person on Tuesday.

If Gomes were to win this primary on Tuesday, there would be another General Election on February 27.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us