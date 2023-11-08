Gomes plans to move forward with a second Bridgeport mayoral primary election

Bridgeport mayoral candidate John Gomes says he has a message for current mayor Joe Ganim.

“I want to make it very clear to this administration, we will not drop any case because a crime was committed, the verdict vindicated us, we won twice in the polls,” Gomes said.

Gomes’ complaints about his loss in the primary election were upheld in court. Judge William Clark ruled a new primary date had to be chosen by both parties by November 10. Clark noted in his decision that, “Quite simply the defendants ask this court to ignore the significant mishandling of ballots by partisans that were caught on video flouting the mandatory provisions of Connecticut law.”

At a news conference Wednesday, Ganim spoke against the idea of another primary election.

“It’s fundamentally unfair at this point, after two wins, to say to the voters, ‘Hey guys, those don’t count,’” Ganim said.

He also shot down questions about why high absentee ballot counts help him win elections, saying absentee ballots are helpful for many Bridgeport residents.

“They’re working from six in the morning until eight at night, schlepping – maybe single parent households or grandparents raising children,” Ganim said.

Ganim says he would file an appeal against the judge’s ruling. The whole situation is very unusual, says Dr. Trish Crouse, a professor of political science at the University of New Haven.

“So, I think it's unique in sort of how it's playing out,” Crouse said. “But it's also unique in the fact that you are now asking the people of Bridgeport to kind of keep following this, and trust in the system," she said.

The multiple elections could start to impact voter turnout in a new way.

“If it comes to the point where we're gonna have to do this two more times in Bridgeport, right, with a primary and then another election, I do think you're gonna see fatigue on the part of voters,” Crouse said.

But she says people should always exercise their right to vote. Gomes says he too is concerned about voter burnout.

“Concern of low turnout is a factor but that’s why we need swift action and support from the state,” said Gomes. “Because that will restore confidence because people will continue to give up on a day-to-day basis that their vote does not count.”