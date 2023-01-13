taste of today

Spinach Garlic Pasta

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

This recipe makes four portions.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 3 to 4 cups of fresh spinach
  • 2 teaspoons chili pepper flakes
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 pound cooked and strained penne pasta
  • ½ to 1 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 egg yolk

Instructions

  1. Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a large pot, then add the garlic. Cook for 30 seconds or until the garlic is translucent but not browned.
  2. Add the fresh spinach and mix in to wilt.
  3. Pour in the cream and bring to a simmer.
  4. Place the pasta in the pot and mix well.
  5. Return to a simmer and cook for 1 minute to reduce cream.
  6. Stir in the cheese.
  7. Finish by adding the egg yolk.
  8. Remove from heat and fully incorporate.

