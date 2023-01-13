Spinach Garlic Pasta

This recipe makes four portions.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 3 to 4 cups of fresh spinach
- 2 teaspoons chili pepper flakes
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 pound cooked and strained penne pasta
- ½ to 1 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1 egg yolk
Instructions
- Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a large pot, then add the garlic. Cook for 30 seconds or until the garlic is translucent but not browned.
- Add the fresh spinach and mix in to wilt.
- Pour in the cream and bring to a simmer.
- Place the pasta in the pot and mix well.
- Return to a simmer and cook for 1 minute to reduce cream.
- Stir in the cheese.
- Finish by adding the egg yolk.
- Remove from heat and fully incorporate.