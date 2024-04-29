Person accused of stabbing customer inside Bridgeport store

A person has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a customer in the back at a store in Bridgeport on Monday afternoon.

The police department said they were called to the area of State Street and Iranistan Avenue just after 3:45 p.m.

Authorities said a person was stabbed in the back while inside a store in the area. The extent of injuries is unknown.

Police didn't say what led up to the stabbing.

The person was taken into custody. No additional information was immediately available.