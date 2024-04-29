Bridgeport

Person accused of stabbing customer inside Bridgeport store

By Angela Fortuna

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A person has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a customer in the back at a store in Bridgeport on Monday afternoon.

The police department said they were called to the area of State Street and Iranistan Avenue just after 3:45 p.m.

Authorities said a person was stabbed in the back while inside a store in the area. The extent of injuries is unknown.

Police didn't say what led up to the stabbing.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The person was taken into custody. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us