Staff Member at Glastonbury Elementary School Tests Positive for COVID-19

A non-teaching staff member at the Hebron Avenue School in Glastonbury has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials confirmed Tuesday.

In a letter provided by Principal Linda Provost, school officials said the staff member left the building Tuesday before lunch because they were not feeling well. Officials said the person was wearing a mask and did not have close contact with students.

The staff member is under a 14-day quarantine and any other staff members who were in close contact with that person have been notified and will also quarantine.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade returned to school in person in Glastonbury Tuesday, though parents had the option of keeping students home for remote learning.