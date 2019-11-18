Stag Arms Leaves New Britain for Wyoming

Rifle manufacturer Stag Arms is leaving its headquarters in New Britain for a new facility in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The company announced plans to relocate from the New Britain facility in June and started a nationwide search.

“Not only is Wyoming an incredibly hospitable place to do business, it is also a top destination for outdoor recreation, including hunting and shooting sports, which reflects its citizens’ unwavering support for the Second Amendment,” the company wrote in a press release.

Stag Arms also announced the appointment of a new president, Chad Larsen.

The company has already begun the process of relocating and plans to be moved in over the coming months.

In June, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said the company's plans to move did not come as a suprise.

“We have known for many years that Stag has been courted by other states following the passage of more stringent gun laws here in Connecticut. Quite frankly, I’m surprised it took this long. While we are never happy to lose a business, the industrial park where it is located is 90 percent full and I am hopeful that it will be filled with another tenant within six months,” she told NBC Connecticut.