Man stalked woman at Shelton gym, professed love in letter: police

A man was arrested for allegedly stalking a woman at a gym in Shelton. He allegedly professed his love in a letter and sent flowers to her house, police said.

The police department said they arrested an Ansonia man after getting a complaint that he had been stalking a woman in her 30s.

The woman told officers that she received a five-page letter in the mail from someone professing his love and admiration for her. The letter mentioned her by name and made remarks about driving by her house and waiting for her boyfriend to leave, according to police.

She also said she was sent flowers in the past and believed it was the same man who sent them. The alleged stalker tried to friend her on social media several times and when she tried to block the requests, he would create another account and try again, authorities said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators were able to track the man down. Police determined that he and the woman went to the same gym, and that's where he would see her regularly.

He was arrested for second-degree stalking and was released on a $10,000 bond. The man is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11.