Police in Stamford rescued a baby fox that was in critical condition on Saturday.

Officials said they helped capture the baby fox while aiding some local wildlife rescue activists.

The little guy was in critical condition but is now in the capable care of a nearby wildlife rehabilitation center.

"As police officers, public service isn't always about crime, and it isn't always about humans," the police department said on Facebook.

It is unclear why the fox was injured.