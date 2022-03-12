New Britain

Staropolska Restaurant in New Britain Closed on Saturday After Overnight Break-In

The Staropolska Restaurant in New Britain is closed on Saturday after an overnight break-in.

In a post on Facebook, the restaurant posted pictures showing smashed glass in a door.

They said nobody was hurt and there is only material damage.

The restaurant plans on reopening on Sunday.

This comes after offensive letters were anonymously sent to locals in Little Poland in New Britain.

A Polish attorney and a restaurant owner said they both received offensive letters in the mail, one of them threatening to burn the restaurant down if they kept supporting Ukraine.
A Polish attorney and a restaurant owner said they both received offensive letters in the mail, one of them threatening to burn the restaurant down if they kept supporting Ukraine.

It's unclear if the incidents are connected.

