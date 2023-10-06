State Bond Commission approves $1.1 billion for transportation projects

“It’s awesome, it’s great, great news.”

New Haven mayor Justin Elicker was excited to hear that the State Bond Commission approved $1.1 billion in statewide transportation projects.

New Haven is now on track for 10 projects to the tune of $47 million in state bonds.

Also included in the $1.1 billion is $31.7 million to improve the interchange where I-91, I-691 and Route 15 meet in Meriden - the spot where several serious crashes have happened. And there’s nearly $400 million for 13 projects to upgrade outdated passenger rail infrastructure across the state.

As for train service in New Haven, there’s $15 million to improve Union Station, one of the 10 city projects.

“We’ve been working with the state to make sure there’s a long-term plan for making Union Station even more beautiful,” Elicker said.

The mayor detailed development plans for outside the station, which include creating a center for buses, rideshares and rental cars on one side of the building that will organize traffic flow from Union Avenue. There’s also plans for a development on the other side which may include retail shops.

“On top of that, there’s $17 million secured for internal improvements to the existing station,” Elicker said.

There will be upgrades bathrooms, tile work and a plan to create space for more retail shops.

Outside Union Station, a separate $30 million project will address flooding that happens on Union Avenue whenever there’s a major rain event.

“So we’ll be constructing a 10-foot tunnel, 45 feet underground, from Union Avenue out to the harbor,” said city engineer Giovanni Zinn.

“Believe it or not, we have to, when we know there’s going to be a major rain event, move a lot of the police cars so our officers can actually access them and they don’t get flooded,” Elicker said.

The funding for New Haven also includes $4.6 million to improve Temple and College streets along the town green, making the space more pedestrian and bicycle friendly, and creating a lower speed zone for cars.

The package also includes renovations and upgrades to the Shubert Theatre, improvements to Celentano Field at Albertus Magnus College and almost $1 million to renovate the Towers Senior Living Community.