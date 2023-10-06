State bond commission approves $1.1 billion for transportation projects

The state bond commission has approved $1.1 billion in state bond funding to improve Connecticut’s transportation system, according to the governor.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the Connecticut State Bond Commission on Friday approved using the funds, which include more than $666 million for public transportation and more than $300 million for roads and bridges.

“The $1.1 billion in state bond funding we are releasing today positions our state to create the transportation network of the future, which will connect people to jobs, employment, and all our state has to offer,” Lamont said in a statement.

He said the funds would go toward improvements in roads, bridges and public transit.

“Notably, it will support our ongoing goal of putting the infrastructure in place that will help reduce travel times between New Haven and New York. By leveraging all federal dollars available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we can bring significant improvements to our state’s transportation system while lessening the burden on Connecticut taxpayers,” Lamont said.

Approved transportation projects

These are some of the projects that have been approved:

Northeast Corridor Match Program: $398.1 million for 13 projects to upgrade passenger rail infrastructure and improve transit efficiency, speed, and capacity. This allocation will provide a match for up to $2.1 billion in matching federal funding.

Fix-it-First Bridge Repair: $98 million for rehabilitation, reconstruction, repair, or replacement of bridges on the state highway system, matching $40 million in federal funds. Some examples of projects include: Middletown – replace bridge carrying I-91 over an unnamed brook New Britain/Plainville – rehab/replace five bridges carrying Route 72

I-91/1-691/Route 15 Interchange in Meriden: $31.7 million for interchange reconstruction and realignment on I-91 North, I-691 West and Route 15 North to address operational and safety concerns to improve safety and decrease congestion, matching $223 million in federal funds.

New Haven Union Station Improvements: $15 million for the design of three enhancement projects to the property, including a new multimodal hub, parking structure, and rental car facility in the West Lot; Transit Oriented Development in the existing East Lot; and the realignment of Union Avenue near Union Station to enhance traffic, bicycle, and pedestrian safety. See the plan here.

Stamford Station Parking Garage Demolition: $9 million for the demolition of the 1985 parking garage at Stamford Transportation Center. Demolition of the old garage will allow the state to proceed with solicitation of Transit-Oriented Development projects adjacent to the station, which is the busiest rail station in the state.

Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program: $12.9 million for grants to provide funding to municipalities through the Councils of Government to address regional transportation priorities through capital improvement projects.

Installation of Advanced Wrong-Way Driving Technology: $12.4 million to support the implementation of wrong-way driver detection systems at 70 high-risk locations statewide. The systems will alert drivers of incorrect direction by flashing red lights and state police will be notified in real time through special alerts.

Community Connectivity and Alternative Mobility Program: $12 million for an additional round of grant awards to local projects that improve safety for bicyclists, pedestrians, and transit users in urban, suburban, and rural community centers, to be announced next month. To date, more than 100 projects have received grant funding totaling more than $38 million.

Transportation Rural-Improvement Program: $10 million for grants to provide funding to rural and small towns for infrastructure improvements. The first round of grants will be awarded over the next several months.

State Local Bridge Program Improvements : $7.1 million for grants for local bridge projects across the state, to be matched by $7.1 million in local funds. Examples of projects include: Burlington – Covey Road over Bunnell Brook New Haven – Humphrey Street over Mill River Washington – Rabbit Hill Road over Meeker Swamp Road Windsor – Pleasant Valley Road over Podunk River

New Haven Downtown Roadway Drainage Project: $5.8 million for the City of New Haven to improve drainage and reduce flooding on Union Avenue. This will provide a partial match for a $25 million federal FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Grant.

Transit District Facility Improvements: $5 million to renovate the new headquarters facility for the Northwest Connecticut Transit District in Torrington.