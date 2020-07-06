State Looking for Volunteer Poll Workers

The Secretary of the State is launching a statewide recruiting effort looking for poll workers for this year's primary and general elections.

Many poll workers, both in Connecticut and nationally, tend to be older than the general population and more at risk for COVID-19, the Secretary of the State's office said.

"One of the major effects of COVID-19 we have seen in other states is the struggle to staff polling places and local election offices," said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill in a press release. "We are working with our local election officials to make sure that they have the resources they need for the elections in August and November, including adequate staffing. No Connecticut voter will have to choose between protecting their health and exercising their right to vote."

Polls this year will include social distancing and personal protective equipment.

Interested voters can find more information and sign up here: http://myvote.ct.gov/volunteer