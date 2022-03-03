Cannabis in Connecticut

State of CT Accepting Lottery Applications for Cannabis Food, Beverage Manufacturers

The state has started accepting lottery applications for cannabis food and beverage manufacturer licenses.

Connecticut approved cannabis for adult use in June 2021 and retail sales are expected to begin in the state by the end of the year.

Licensed cannabis food and beverage manufacturers will be able to incorporate cannabis into foods or beverages intended for human consumption.

The state Department of Consumer Protection is accepting applications until 11:59 p.m. on June 1. Find the application online here.

