Multiple State Parks Reach Capacity As People Celebrate July 4th

Multiple state parks have already reached capacity as people celebrate the Fourth of July.

The gates for the state parks have opened and people are making their way, excited to get out and enjoy the sun and beach.

The following state parks have reached capacity and are now closed:

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow in Enfield

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection has a reminder for people who may head out today.

Visitors must maintain 15 feet from one another's beach towel to allow a walkway in between groups.

Lifeguards are now on duty at shoreline beaches, unless you happen to see a no lifeguards on duty sign.

Restroom buildings are also now opened.

DEEP encourages beachgoers to try and head to beaches and state parks early in the morning to avoid the crowds.

Face masks and coverings are required when social distancing is not possible and masks should not be worn in the water.

DEEP has limited parking capacity at state parks and is closing them for the day once they reach capacity.