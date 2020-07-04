fourth of july

Multiple State Parks Reach Capacity As People Celebrate July 4th

By Dominique Moody

Parking lot at Rocky Neck state beach closed
NBC Connecticut

Multiple state parks have already reached capacity as people celebrate the Fourth of July.

The gates for the state parks have opened and people are making their way, excited to get out and enjoy the sun and beach.

The following state parks have reached capacity and are now closed:

  • Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
  • Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
  • Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow in Enfield

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection has a reminder for people who may head out today.

Local

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Warm and Sunny for the 4th of July

federal funding 13 hours ago

Murphy: CT in Need of Critical Federal Funds to Continue Testing

Visitors must maintain 15 feet from one another's beach towel to allow a walkway in between groups.

Lifeguards are now on duty at shoreline beaches, unless you happen to see a no lifeguards on duty sign.

Restroom buildings are also now opened.

DEEP encourages beachgoers to try and head to beaches and state parks early in the morning to avoid the crowds.

Face masks and coverings are required when social distancing is not possible and masks should not be worn in the water.

DEEP has limited parking capacity at state parks and is closing them for the day once they reach capacity.

This article tagged under:

fourth of julystate parksConnecticut state parks and beaches
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us