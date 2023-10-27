East Haven

State police arrest man accused of impersonating a police officer to get to work faster

connecticut state police generic
NBC Connecticut

A Groton man is accused of putting red and blue lights on his car to drive faster to get to work and he has been charged with impersonating a police officer, according to state police.

State police stopped the driver of a black Dodge Challenger near exit 52 on Interstate 95 South in East Haven around 8:48 a.m. Wednesday after seeing steady red and blue lights lit up from the outside of the car, police said.

The driver, a 43-year-old Groton man, admitted he is not a law enforcement officer, state police said, and the car is not registered to a law enforcement agency.  

When the trooper asked the driver about the lights, he admitted to using aftermarket lights so he could drive faster through traffic during his commute to work, according to state police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police towed the car from the scene and took the driver into custody.

He was charged with impersonating a police officer.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 13 at New Haven Superior Court.

This article tagged under:

East Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us